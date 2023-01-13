Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 13 (ANI): The 108 ambulance service on Friday stated that the company and the Punjab government will take necessary disciplinary action against the employees if they go ahead with their proposed strike.

Punjab Health System Corporation operates the ambulances through private emergency medical services (EMS) company Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL).

The ambulance drivers have threatened to go on a 72-hour strike demanding an increment, insurance cover and reducing the working hours of the emergency response team and reinstating ousted staff.

"The ambulance crew is an integral part of our team, and they have always stood with the company to serve the people of Punjab. I am hopeful that our employees will not stir a strike and if they do disrupt the emergency services, the company and government will take necessary disciplinary action as per the law," said Manish Batra, the Project head of 108 Ambulance Service.

"The wages of 108 Ambulance services staff is fixed according to the Punjab Govt's minimum wage notification under skilled category (DC rate) and have been given an increase in the pay last year in October along with arrears which were due to the staff. The company staff is also granted leaves according to the labour laws which is 1.75 paid Leaves every month or 21 paid leaves in a year," said Batra, clarifying on the issue.

He also said that the employees are covered under Employee State Insurance Scheme of India which is a multi-dimensional Social Security Scheme tailored to provide socio-economic protection to the 'employees' which provides limitless financial protection in case of an untimely health-related eventuality.

He also said that employees are covered under Employees Provident Fund act and pension scheme also, accordingly any deceased employees under this act are receiving the benefits of withdrawals, Death benefit and pension to family and kids.

He also said that according to Motor Transport Workers Act, an emergency response team or professionals can work in a 12-hour spread-over shift with actual working of 8 hours. (ANI)

