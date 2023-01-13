Kannur, January 13: A teacher of a higher secondary school in Kerala's Kannur was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting students, said police. The teacher had been identified as Faizal (52) who is a native of Kondotty in the Malappuram district, added the police. Kerala Shocker: Man Held After 17 Months of Murdering Wife and Burying Body in Compound.

After 20 students accused the teacher of allegedly sexually assaulting them, the school informed Childline and the police. Taliparamba Police have registered five cases on the basis of statements from five students of classes 6th and 7th.

The police are recording statements from more students. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.