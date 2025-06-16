India News | 'Disgusting That No Progress Made': Allahabad HC Asks DGP to File Affidavit in Missing Case

Prayagraj, Jun 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police chief to file an affidavit in connection with the case of a missing 21-year-old man from Varanasi.

A bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Harvir Singh remarked that it was "disgusting" to note the lack of progress in the matter till June 12, the date of the hearing, even though a police team was formed on June 7 to trace out the missing youth.

On June 10, the court had criticised police officials for evading their duty to receive and address public grievances.

In its order dated June 12, the court said, "Today, when the case was taken up, absolutely no progress was brought to the notice of the Court. It is rather disgusting to note that after the team was constituted on June 7, 2025, till today no progress has been reported by the police."

The court is dealing with a writ petition filed by one Nitesh Kumar regarding the disappearance (alleged abduction) of his brother, who, he claimed, was not being traced out by concerned police officials of Varanasi.

Earlier, on June 4, hearing this petition, the court had criticized the Uttar Pradesh Police, observing that if an abductee is not recovered promptly and the delay results in the victim being killed, responsibility must be fixed on the head of the police department under whose jurisdiction the abduction or kidnapping was reported.

Following the court's direction, though a police team was constituted on June 7, the commissioner of police, Varanasi, informed the court on June 12 that the missing youth had still not been recovered.

Taking serious note of the continued inaction of the police officials in this matter, the court has now asked the UP director general of police (DGP) to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

In its June 10 order, the court had observed that the police often show apathy in cases of abduction or kidnapping because no personal responsibility is fixed on any officer. This lack of accountability often results in an abduction tragically turning into a murder due to their inaction, the court had said.

The court in its order dated June 12 has directed to put up this case as fresh on July 9, 2025.

