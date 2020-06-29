Patna (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): Taking an initiative to cater to the needs of the passengers who travel by trains, a disposable linen kiosk has been started at the Patna junction, Danapur division.

Non-woven bed-sheet, inflatable pillow and blanket are available in packs ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 250, officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra to Address The Nation at 4 PM : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

They also include a complimentary 3-ply mask and a sanitiser sachet.

There are further plans to start more such kiosks at four more stations in the coming days.

Also Read | Unlock 2 Guidelines Issued by Centre: Night Curfew Timing Changed, Schools Kept Shut; What Is Allowed and What is Prohibited Till July 31, See Full List.

It is important to note that the Indian Railways had decided to discontinue providing blankets, linen and curtains in the passenger trains once it partially resumed functioning following a stoppage in services due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)