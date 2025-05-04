New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that Mediation Act, 2023, was the first step in consolidating the civilisational legacy.

The president was addressing the First National Mediation Conference 2025 in New Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital; 'Yellow' Alert Issued.

"Now we need to add momentum to it and strengthen its practice. She emphasised that the dispute resolution mechanism under the Mediation Act should be effectively extended to rural areas so that the Panchayats are legally empowered to mediate and resolve the conflicts in villages. Social harmony in villages is an essential prerequisite of making the nation strong," President said.

The President said that mediation is an essential part of the delivery of justice, which is at the heart of the Constitution of India - our founding text.

Also Read | 'China's Increasing Influence on Pakistan Deeply Worrying' Says Former US NSA John Bolton.

The President said that India has a long and rich tradition of judicial mechanisms in which out-of-court settlements were more of a norm than exception.

"The institution of Panchayat is legendary for fostering amicable resolutions. The Panchayat's endeavour was not only to resolve the dispute but also to remove any bitterness among the parties about it. It was a pillar of social harmony for us," she said.

The President said that the First National Mediation Conference is not a mere ceremonial event; it is a call to action. It calls upon us to collectively shape the future of mediation in India -- by nurturing trust, building professional capabilities, and making mediation accessible to every citizen, across all sections of society.

The President Murmu added that we should see effective dispute and conflict resolution as not merely a legal necessity but a societal imperative.

"Mediation fosters dialogue, understanding and collaboration. These values are essential for building a harmonious and progressive nation. It will lead to the emergence of a conflict-resilient, inclusive and harmonious society," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)