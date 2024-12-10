New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday condemned the no-confidence motion brought by the INDIA Bloc against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and accused the opposition of disrespecting the dignity of the chair of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here today, Rijiju said that they are happy with the work of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. He also assured that the NDA has the majority in the house.

"The opposition disrespects the dignity of the Chair, be it in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha. We all know that in the parliamentary tradition, the Speakers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are our guides. Whoever sits on the chair, we have to obey them. Congress party and their alliance continuously behaved wrongly by not following the direction of the Chair," he said.

Praising Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Union Minister said that he comes from a humble background and talks about farmers' and people's welfare inside and outside the parliament.

"He guides us. We respect him," Rijiju said. "The notice that has been served - I condemn the step of those 60 MPs who have signed the notice. NDA has the majority and we all have faith in the chairman. We are happy with the way he guides the House."

Further, attacking the Congress, Kiren Rijiju said that in the time when the reports of 'links' between George Soros and Congress leadership and their "combined anti-India agenda" have come to light - Congress and its friends are "rattled."

"I think the Congress leadership should apologise to the country. The entire country is worried about the issue," he said.

He also emphasized that the BVP, from the very first day have been consistent that the house must function smoothly.

"The Business Advisory Committee for both the houses have already sat, decided and allotted the times for bills and as well as for the discussions on the Constitution and its adoption. This is our 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution of India. We have already given dates, December 13, 14 in Lok Sabha and 16, 17 in Rajya Sabha. When all things have been finalized, there was no need for the Congress party and the Opposition leaders to serve a notice against RS chairman. Vice President of India has been extremely professional and impartial," Rijiju said further.

This comes after the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that 60 MPs of the INDIA bloc have signed the no-confidence motion against Dhankhar.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress General Secretary said that they have raised their voices against the 'insult' of Opposition leaders.

"This is not a personal matter. We have only raised our voice against the insult of Opposition leaders... All MPs of Opposition parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) (NCP-SCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party have signed this motion. 60 MPs of Opposition have signed this motion," he said.

"In the last 72 years, it is the first time that Opposition parties have submitted a motion over the Rajya Sabha Chairman. This shows how the situation has worsened...The way he ran the House, forced us to move this no-confidence motion. All Opposition parties have signed this motion which says that he is being biased," Jairam added.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev said that the no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution.

"We want to raise the issues of the public. Our leader Mamata Didi has told us that issues of employment, inflation, Manipur and funds meant for West Bengal to be raised. When the BJP talks on issues other than these, it is their way to ensure they don't talk on these important issues. If there is a discussion, we could rip the BJP to shreds on these issues. So, TMC walked out of the Rajya Sabha today over BJP obstructing proceedings of the House. The no-confidence motion (against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) moved by the Opposition is allowed under the Constitution, it is not against the rules," Sushmita Dev said.

On Tuesday, the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after unruly scenes broke out during the proceedings. Members of Parliament from both opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks, leading to a disruption in the day's schedule.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

