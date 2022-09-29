Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) North Bengal University's Vice Chancellor Omprakash Mishra on Thursday said he is dissociating himself from all political activities as he has taken charge of the institution.

The West Bengal government had on Wednesday appointed Mishra as the interim VC of the NBU in place of Subiresh Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the CBI recently in connection with a teacher recruitment scam.

"I am dissociating myself from all political activities with immediate effect. My 43-year-old political career comes to an end as this will not be commensurate with my new post. I will concentrate on the affairs of both NBU and Darjeeling university," he told PTI over phone.

Mishra was also given the additional charge as the first VC of Darjeeling Hill University.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls as a Trinamool Congress candidate from Siliguri.

Mishra was a professor in the International Relations department of Jadavpur University.

To a question, the VC said he has no plans to visit Kolkata during the Durga Puja vacation and will do administrative and academic work from Siliguri now.

Mishra joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in September 2019 from the Congress.

