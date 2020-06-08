India News | District Level Committees to Be Set Up in Raj to Suggest Measures for Reopening of Religious Places

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday said it will constitute district level committees to suggest measures for the reopening of religious places in the state.

The committees, to be chaired by district collectors in respective districts, will have all MLAs of the district, superintendent of police and chief medical and health officer as its members, additional district magistrate as member secretary and leaders of every religion and representatives of religious trusts as special invitees.

The special invitees will be nominated by respective district collectors.

"Looking at the situation of COVID-19, it is necessary to reopen the religious places with utmost caution. In the wake of the video conference of the chief minister with religious leaders on June 6, district level committees are being constituted," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said.

The committees will submit their reports to the state government by June 25.

"After studying the reports, the decision on the reopening of religious places will be taken," Swarup said.

