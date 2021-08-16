New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a divisional engineer of the Central Railways in Maharashtra's Bhusawal for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh from a contractor to clear his bid for a housing project, officials said on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a search operation on the premises of arrested accused ML Gupta, posted at the Bhusawal division of the Central Railways, and clerk Sanjeev Rade on Monday.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

"A sum of Rs 15 lakh (approximately) has so far been recovered from the premises of the divisional engineer. Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court on Tuesday," CBI Spokesperson Joshi said.

Gupta was booked on a complaint alleging that he had demanded Rs 4.5 lakh for issuing a letter of acceptance in respect of two tenders awarded to the complainant.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Minor Daughters, Dies by Suicide in Guntur.

"It was further alleged that the complainant's firm was shortlisted as L-1 in the month of July, 2021 in the tender process for repairing work of staff quarters and service building in Central Zone area at Bhusawal, amounting to over Rs 1.34 crore, and upgradation of Coach Care Centre for SS-1 maintenance of LHB Coaches of Coaching Complex, Bhusawal worth Rs 1.13 crore (approximately)," Joshi said in a statement.

The complainant had also alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh for issuing a work order and a letter of acceptance.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused while demanding and accepting part payment of bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 40,000 respectively from the complainant," Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)