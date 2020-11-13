Panaji, Nov 13 (PTI) Several thousand people lined the streets of Goa amid the coronavirus outbreak to witness the burning of effigies of demon 'Narkasur', which herald Diwali festivities across the coastal state.

Among restrictions laid down for the event, with the effigy burning expected to start late night and go into the early hours of Saturday, were bans on bursting firecrackers, as well as playing music post midnight.

Also Read | Columbian Drug Cartel Members Arrested by Police, Gang Had Implanted Women Breast With Liquid Cocaine.

The areas which saw huge crowds were Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco, Bicholim etc, with several of the effigies created around the COVID-19 theme, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)