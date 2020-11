New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has denied bail to a Chinese woman arrested in an espionage case, involving freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, saying she may flee the country.

Police had claimed that Sharma, currently in judicial custody, was allegedly passing on sensitive information about India's border strategy, Army's deployment and procurement, and foreign policy to Chinese intelligence agencies.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat dismissed the bail application of Qing Shi on November 12, saying she may flee from the country and try to repeat similar offence.

“If released on bail accused will not only try to flee from the country through land routes, she may also attempt to Indulge in similar offences.

“Furthermore, the other material which were recovered at her instance, coupled with the preliminary electronic evidence collected by the investigating agency points towards involvement of accused in commission of offence,” the judge said.

No sufficient ground was made out to grant her bail, he added.

Sharma was arrested on September 14 by the Special Cell based on Indian intelligence inputs, and police allegedly seized some defence classified documents from his house.

Shi, who was arrested along with her Nepalese associate, had got admission in a nursing course in 2013 and was staying in India since then.

