New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has upheld the acquittal of a man accused of insulting the modesty of a woman

Justice Amit Mahajan was hearing the state government's plea against a September 2017 verdict of the trial court acquitting the accused under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC.

In an order on June 19, the judge said, "It is settled law that mere assertion of filthy language being used by the accused or indecent gestures being made by him are insufficient to constitute the offence under Section 509 of the IPC."

The court referred to a 2025 verdict of the Supreme Court, according to which, the term filthy language when examined in isolation, without any contextual framework or accompanying words, was not within the purview of Section 509 of the IPC.

"In the present case, it is stated that certain indecent gestures were also made along with using of filthy words, however, the allegations are general in nature and no details regarding the specific words that were used or gestures that were made have been given which can show the criminal intent of the accused to insult the modesty of the victim," Justice Mahajan observed.

The court underlined the prosecution's failure in establishing a case in its favour, beyond a reasonable doubt, and said the order of acquittal warranted no interference.

