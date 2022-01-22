New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Labs giving real-time data to states, segregation of coronavirus patients on basis of districts and assembly constituencies are part of the SOPs laid down by the Delhi government.

In an order issued last week, the Health Department stated that it has prepared SOPs for Covid-care centres which also listed out guidelines to be followed for telecalling patients.

Under the SOPs, labs have been directed to give real-time data within 20 hours to the State COVID-19 Response Centre.

They have been directed to segregate cases on the basis of districts, assembly names and wards, etc. This data will be published on the integrated management app.

The tele-calling unit of the Covid-centre is responsible for calling up the patient within half-a-hour of testing positive, it said.

In case a patient requires admission, the team from the centre has to reach within an hour and facilitate it, the order said.

With respect to other positive cases, all will be given visit, in coordination with the CDMO, on the first day itself within four hours and time will be noted on software.

"A home-visit team will do assessment and physical triage on spot and decide whether patient can be managed in Home isolation as per guidelines or need to be shifted to the Covid facility. In brief patients may be categorized -- fit for hospital; fit for CCC; fit for Centre, fit for home isolation or Un-cooperative," it said.

It also said that the home visit team may consult or facilitate patient for video-calling with Doctor at Covid Care Centre, if required.

The team will coordinate with HI team at Centre for admission / isolation and shall share phone/mobile numbers of Centre, HI team, and Home visit team members and also form a whatsapp group with the positive patient and will be responsible to follow the patient for the duration of home isolation.

There are 61,954 active cases in Delhi, of which 48,356 are in home isolation, according to government data.

