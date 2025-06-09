New Delhi, June 8 (PTI): The South District Legal Services Authority (DLSA South) on Monday organised an event to distribute assistive devices to persons with disabilities and senior citizen aside from launching a legal services clinic.

The legal services clinic of Nav Shrishti NGO was inaugurated at the Hamdard Public School in Sangam Vihar.

Also Read | Modi Govt's Works To Be Written in Golden Letters, May God Give Good Sense to Rahul Gandhi, Says JP Nadda.

"The assistive devices, distributed with the support of ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, aim to promote mobility, dignity, and independence among elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, thereby improving their quality of life," a release said.

The programme was stated to be a part of the Mega Legal Services Camp held last month, which identified the people for the distribution of the devices.

Also Read | Are You Seeing 'X' Ads With 'Hrithik Roshan' or 'Shreya Ghoshal' Photo? Scam Campaigns Use AI-Generated Images and Fake Headlines To Trick Users Into Scam Ads.

"The newly inaugurated legal service clinic reflects DLSA's and Nav Shrishti's commitment to ensuring access to justice for all, especially for women, children, and underprivileged individuals who face social and legal hardships," the release added.

Principal District and Sessions Judge of the south district Shail Jain was the chief guest at the event.

Judicial magistrate Aviral Shukla, secretary of DLSA south, expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, participants, partners and volunteers present on the occasion and said the authority was dedicated to building an inclusive, just, and empowered society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)