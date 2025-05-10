New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In light of the current heightened national security concerns amidst the India-Pakistan tensions, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Friday called upon all members of the medical fraternity to act with resolve, responsibility, and readiness.

The advisory from the Delhi Medical Association read, "As guardians of public health, it is our duty to rise to the occasion and support the nation in every possible manner."

The advisory included several instructions, including cancelling non-essential activities, enhancing hospital safety and preparedness and conducting mock drills.

"All socio-cultural, academic, or celebratory events must be suspended until the situation de-escalates. This is the time to prioritise national service over routine engagements. Hospitals and clinics must ensure enhanced safety protocols on premises. Emergency response systems should be reviewed. Stockpile essential medicines, surgical supplies, and blood units. Staff must be prepared for trauma care and surge capacity," read the advisory.

With reference to mock drills and leave cancellation, the advisory read, "Regular mock drills must be conducted for patient and staff safety. Hospital administrations are advised to cancel all leaves to maintain full operational strength."

It further urged the people to stay updated and avoid panic, stating, "Follow only verified updates from the government or armed forces. Do not circulate unconfirmed news or rumours on social media."

The advisory also said that the DMA members willing to offer emergency services must register with their local DMA branches. Your services may be vital in conflict or disaster zones.

In accordance with Public Health Communication, the advisory said, "Doctors must actively counter misinformation, reassure the public, and support mental well-being through accurate, calm communication."

It also called upon coordination with the authorities and said, "Collaborate with local health departments, disaster management bodies, and defence medical teams as required."

"Delhi Medical Association stands in complete solidarity with the nation. Let us serve with commitment, courage, and compassion," it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were among those present in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a review of the current security situation. The review was held a day after Pakistan sought to target Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, in addition to some military targets.

The Indian Defence Forces effectively repelled the attacks. The country's top security brass attended the meeting, and Defence Secretary RK Singh was also present.

Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot sectors on Friday, according to defence sources.

Red streaks could be seen, and explosions were heard in the Samba sector of Jammu as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout.

A precautionary blackout has been enforced in multiple areas amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. A complete blackout has been enforced in the Akhnoor and Udhampur regions of Jammu and Kashmir and in the Ambala and Panchkula areas of Haryana.

The blackout are also enforced in Firozpur of Punjab and Jaisalmer of Rajasthan. Pakistan has violated the ceasfire for yet another day. On Thursday, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Pakistan's attempted retaliation came in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, where the Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The operation was a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

