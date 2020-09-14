New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs staged a protest against NEET 2020 in the Parliament premises.

DMK MPs TR Balu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, among others were part of the protest held at the premises.

"NEET deprives dreams to the poor and rural students who score high marks in school education but are unable to get through NEET exam because they are not able to get any private coaching. Students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to the fear of this exam," Siva told reporters here.

The leaders were seen wearing face masks with "Ban NEET, save TN students" written on them.

DMK and Communist Party of India (M) have also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held with almost 85-90 per cent students appearing in it according to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour, shortly after it met, following obituary references and offering tributes to former members who passed away recently.

Lok Sabha MPs paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-Union Minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away recently. (ANI)

