Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Saturday alleged that the DMK regime is 'mute' on Mekedatu issue though Karnataka has held an all-party meeting and decided unanimously to build the dam across river Cauvery.

Referring to the meet chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 18 in Bengaluru, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami said it was unanimously resolved in that meeting to build the Mekedatu dam and also visit Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in this regard.

Palaniswami said his party condemned efforts to build the Mekedatu dam. However, the DMK government 'did not express its opposition' to the decision taken in the meeting and it is 'mute' on the matter and betrayal of the Tamil Nadu people is unacceptable, Palaniswami, leader of the opposition, said.

The DMK regime has 'not realised' that Tamil Nadu would not be able to get is share of Cauvery water if the Mekedatu dam was built, the AIADMK leader said. Palaniswami also referred to Karnataka allocating in its budget Rs 1,000 crore for building the reservoir.

The DMK government should protect Tamil Nadu's rights and stop Karnataka's efforts to construct the reservoir by properly presenting its case in the Supreme Court on Mekedatu, he said.

