New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): DMK MP TR Baalu on Wednesday sought an appointment from Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar along with kith and kin of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan security forces on October 28 at mid-sea while fishing in Indian waters to draw attention to their plight.

In a letter dated October 30 MP TR Baalu said, "As per the instruction given by my leader M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I request you to kindly extend an appointment to meet you on October 31 to me and the kith and kin of fishermen of Rameshwaram whose breadwinners were arrested by the Sri Lankan security forces on October 28 at mid-sea while fishing in Indian waters."

He further reiterated that CM Stalin had also requested speedy action to release 37 fishermen and their five boats.

"CM of Tamil Nadu had also requested your good self for speedy action to release of 37 fishermen and their 5 boats in a separate letter. Kindly provide us the appointment and meet us as requested," he said.

Earlier, TN CM M K Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to take necessary steps to secure the release of 37 fishermen and 5 fishing boats that were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, Stalin wrote, "I wish to draw your attention to the apprehension of 37 fishermen along with their 5 Fishing boats bearing registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-860, IND-TN-10-MM-985, IND-TN-10-MM-915, IND-TN-10-MM-717 and IND-TN-10-MM-972 by Sri Lankan Navy on October 28."

Earlier the fisheries department of Tamil Nadu said that the Sri Lankan Navy had allegedly detained 37 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in the Island nation's waters. All arrested fishermen have been taken to Sri Lanka for further legal action

The fishermen of the area had also stage a strike condemning the arrest. (ANI)

