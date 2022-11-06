New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi Metro on Sunday won the 'Commendation Award' under the category of 'Metro Rail with the Best Multimodal Integration' at a national urban mobility conference in Kochi.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on November 4 jointly inaugurated the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo.

Also Read | Dhamnagar By-Election Result 2022: BJP Candidate Suryabanshi Suraj Defeats BJD's Abanti Das by Margin of 9,881 Votes in Odisha Bypoll.

"DMRC won the 'Commendation Award' under the category of 'Metro Rail with the Best Multimodal Integration' at #15thUrbanMobilityIndiaConference in Kochi today," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar along with senior officials received the award from Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, it said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From 33% Quota for Women in Government Jobs to Bicycles for Schoolgirls, A Look at BJP’s Big Poll Promises for Hill State.

The three-day event was organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Kerala government.

Senior officers from the central and state governments, policy makers, managing directors of metro rail companies, chief executives of transport undertakings, international experts, professionals, academicians and students participated in it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)