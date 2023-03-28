New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A 4 year old girl was allegedly molested by a doctor at his clinic in North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday, adding they have arrested the accused doctor.

Police said that they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and other sections of IPC after the mother of the victim filed a complaint

"The accused doctor has been arrested," said an official of Delhi police.

The alleged incident of molestation that took place on Sunday came to light on Monday after the victim's mother filed a complaint.

As per the complaint, the girl had pain in her stomach and her mother took her to a clinic near the house at Adarsh Nagar on Sunday.

"When she went inside the clinic with the girl, she remembered she had forgotten her wallet outside. The mother told the police when she went inside, she found the doctor had put his hand inside the girl's dress. Following this, she informed the police about the matter on the same day," read the complaint.

"We have filed an FIR under POCSO and other sections of IPC after the mother of the victim filed a complaint on the same day," an officer of Delhi police said.

"The matter is being investigated," the officer added. (ANI)

