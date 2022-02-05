Thiruvananthapuram, February 5: A 58-year-old doctor was sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Saturday by a special court here for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2017.

The judge of the Fast Track Special Court R Jayakrishnan sentenced the mental health expert and fined him Rs one lakh for the offence. The court said it cannot ignore the hardship the boy, then 13 years old, and his family faced because of the assault. Jharkhand: Special POSCO Court Sentences 3 Persons to Life Term Till Death in 2019 Gang Rape Case.

The prosecution said the incident occurred in a private clinic where the boy was taken to by his parents on the recommendation of his school authorities.

Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the school recommended the parents to consult the clinical psychologist, who had earlier conducted a few mental health awareness sessions for the students. The school made the recommendation alleging the boy lacked concentration in studies.

The parents, who came to know about the incident, approached Childline. Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested the doctor.

