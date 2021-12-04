Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A doctor has allegedly killed his wife, son and daughter in their home in the Kalyanpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday evening.

The doctor is on the run as of now.

As per the police, the doctor informed his brother about the killings and said that he (doctor) was reeling under depression.

The brother then informed the police of the crime who then rushed to the spot.

"In a WhatsApp message, the doctor informed his brother about the offence and said he was reeling under depression," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) BBGTS Murthy. (ANI)

