Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha on Friday said he does not fit in the Congress culture as he sought a check on the bureaucracy, which he asserted should be directed, not requested for work.

Rajendra Gudha along with five other BSP MLAs had switched sides and joined the Congress.

Also Read | IAS Pooja Singhal PMLA Case: ED Seizes Rs 11.88 Crore Cash, Five Stone Crushers.

"We are not the people of Congress culture. We had saved the government and my culture is to do work immediately," he told reporters here.

He said there should be an effective control on the bureaucracy, be it IAS or IPS officers.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says It Won't Permit Unmarried Woman To Undergo Abortion at 23 Weeks As It Virtually Amounts to Killing Foetus.

"They should be asked to revert back after doing work, instead of making a request. It is my suggestion and officers should be dealt with like this," he said after a public hearing in the Congress office here. Expressing dissatisfaction over the low turnout of people in the public hearing, he said the system should be strengthened.

Gudha said 500-1,000 people normally come to meet him in the public hearing in his constituency but the number of people who came to the Congress office was quite low.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)