New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Former Law Minister Dr Ashwani Kumar has written to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and other Judges of the Supreme Court seeking uniform protocol to deal with dead bodies in the hospitals and mortuaries throughout the country.

The former minister referred to the "heart wrenching" visuals aired on various TV channels on November 27 showing a dog nibbling away at the remains of a dead girl dumped on a stretcher in a corridor inside a hospital.

Also Read | Ranjitsinh Disale Wins Global Teacher Prize 2020; Know More About The Indian School Teacher Who Promoted Girls’ Education.

"The visuals represent the ultimate callousness and insensitivity for the dignity of the dead, repeatedly affirmed by this Court as a non negotiable right at the pinnacle in the hierarchy of fundamental rights," Kumar said in his letter.

The senior Congress leader said that on earlier occasion, the apex court had taken cognizance when the dumping of COVID-19 related dead bodies in a ditch was brought to its notice.

Also Read | Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2020 List: From Roshni Nadar Malhotra to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Know the Net Worth of Wealthiest Indian Women.

"It is most unfortunate that in these extraordinary times when the corona situation has overwhelmed the nation, and deaths are mounting, little attention is being paid to putting in place the requisite protocols for preserving the dignity of the dead as a foremost obligation of a State committed to the values of a dignitarian Constitution.

"At a time when daily mounting deaths in hospitals is a painful reality as is the piling up of dead bodies in mortuaries, the need for an enforceable and strictly observed protocol for dealing with dead bodies consistent with the dignity of the dead is an absolute imperative," the letter said.

Kumar said the nation looks to the apex court as the republic's moral and constitutional arbiter to exercise its moral authority and a wide constitutional remit to ensure that atleast in death, citizens' right to dignity is respected.

"A uniform protocol to deal with dead bodies in the hospitals and mortuaries throughout the country needs to be put in place at the earliest in the present emergent and extraordinary situation. Let it not be said that a dignitarian democracy failed to live upto its most important obligation.

"It is respectfully prayed that this court take suo moto notice at the earliest of the heart rending visuals on TV and issue suitable binding guidelines, directions, writ, orders as deemed fit to ensure that throughout the country necessary protocols are established to deal with dead bodies, particularly in hospitals and mortuaries consistent with the dignity of the dead," the letter stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)