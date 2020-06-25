Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad on Thursday filed nomination as the YSR Congress Party candidate for the by-election to be held for MLC seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Prasad was accompanied by various YSRCP leaders on his way to filing the nomination papers.

It is important to note that there is just one vacant MLC seat in Andhra Pradesh, and it was emptied by Prasad himself who resigned on March 9, 2020, to join YSRCP from TDP.

The Election Commission had set June 25 as the last date for filing nominations for the AP by-polls and the MLC elections for nine seats being held in Bihar simultaneously. The by-election will be held on July 6 and the counting process will begin right after the polls. (ANI)

