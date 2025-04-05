Mon (Nagaland), Apr 5 (PTI) The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has been at the forefront of driving the vision of balanced, sustainable, and inclusive growth for the North Eastern region, Union Minister of State Dr Sukanta Majumdar said here on Saturday.

The creation of the ministry was a landmark moment in the Government of India's commitment to the northeastern states, as it understood the need for a dedicated approach to addressing the unique challenges of this region, said Majumdar.

Also Read | Kota Road Accident: Elderly Couple, Grandson Killed After Motorcycle Skids off National Highway in Rajasthan.

He was addressing the inaugural function of the Konyak Heritage Complex and Aoleang Monyu festival here in Mon district of Nagaland.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the region has seen a significant upsurge in focus and investment over the last few years, he said.

Also Read | Those Challenging Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court Are 'Anti-Constitution': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Highlighting some of the significant policies and interventions of the Ministry of DoNER and Central of India over the past few years in Nagaland, the MoS said a total of 420 projects amounting to Rs 5,081 crore have been sanctioned till date under the schemes of the Ministry of DoNER.

Out of these, he said that 305 projects worth Rs 3,185 crore have already been completed, delivering benefits to the people of Nagaland.

Majumdar said nine investor roadshows have been successfully conducted since 2023 across major business hubs, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

These roadshows have played a crucial role in highlighting Nagaland's business-friendly environment and opportunities for industrial expansion, he said.

As a result of these efforts, 82 MoUs and investment intents have been signed, leading to an investment commitment of Rs 8671.2 crore in Nagaland in the years to come.

The Kohima Smart City Mission has made remarkable progress, with over Rs 550 crore invested in improving urban infrastructure, sanitation, and digital connectivity, he said, adding that the NESIDS Infrastructure Projects have played a crucial role in enhancing skill development infrastructure in the state.

In the tourism sector, the Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD Schemes have contributed to the development of major tourism circuits in Nagaland, attracting domestic and international visitors and generating employment opportunities, Majumdar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)