Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): The residents of Varthur, Balagere, and Panathur wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging authorities to refrain from collecting property tax until civic standards are restored. In their letter, the residents of the area have also demanded immediate action against the incomplete and unscientific civic works being carried out in the area.

In a detailed representation dated October 13, the Individual Taxpayers Forum, which represents residents and income taxpayers, has accused the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and GBA (Greater Bengaluru Authorities) of ineffective planning and execution regarding road white-topping and stormwater drainage projects. These shortcomings have led to repeated flooding during rainy seasons.

Despite the Chief Minister's visit to the area on September 27, the letter claims that officials have disregarded instructions and have continued with "half-measured, unscientific" work.

Residents report that stormwater is being redirected into manholes, resulting in significant waterlogging. Additionally, encroachments have obstructed stormwater channels.

Sewage is continuously flowing into Varthur Lake, and culverts are leaking onto roads. Ongoing roadworks are being conducted without completing the drainage lines, resulting in the rapid deterioration of the new roads. Describing this situation as a case of "civic negligence" that tarnishes the reputation of "Brand Bengaluru," the residents have called on the Chief Minister to initiate a scientific audit of the road and drainage works.

They also emphasised that proper interconnection of stormwater drains should be ensured before any road projects commence. Additionally, they also urged for greater accountability among both officials and contractors, as well as the construction of quality roads that include safe footpaths.

The letter concludes with a strong warning: if the GBA continues to ignore citizens' demands for basic infrastructure, residents have urged the Chief Minister to instruct the authority to suspend property tax collection until civic standards are restored. (ANI)

