Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said people should remain cautious of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that it is a trap that potentially jeopardizes democracy in the country.

The Congress national chief said Prime Minister Modi should fulfill his earlier promises from previous elections rather than fool people by giving new guarantees.

"Every day you see ads on the front page of newspapers saying 'Modi ki guarantee'. I want to ask him: did you (PM Modi) fulfill earlier guarantees? I will put these questions to him (the PM) in the coming session ( of Parliament). Stomachs are not filled by opening temples of unveiling deities for devotees. Stomachs are filled through jobs. However, while jobs are scarce, inflation is on the rise," Kharge said.

He claimed further that Prime Minister Modi has a habit of coming up with excuses whenever there is a crisis.

"He (the PM) has a habit of coming up with excuses. Somedays, he will take the name of Pakistan, or China while on others, he will talk about god whenever there is a crisis. Don't fall into his trap. If you fall for his false promises, it could be the end of democracy in the country," Kharge added.

Earlier, Kharge wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over security issues faced by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Assam.

The letter posted on Tuesday night also addressed alleged security issues in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam over the past few days.

Kharge, in his letter to Amit Shah, said that on Day 1 of the Yatra's entry into Assam on January 18, the Assam Police was found saving BJP posters in Sibsagar district's Amguri instead of ensuring safe passage for the Yatra.

On Day 2, miscreants associated with the BJP were caught defacing and taking down posters and hoardings of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in Lakhimpur district, Kharge alleged in his letter to the Home Minister. (ANI)

