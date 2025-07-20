Agartala, Jul 20 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Tripura on Sunday urged the people not to be swayed by the campaign against smart meters by the opposition, asserting that the devices provide an accurate reading of power consumption.

Addressing a press conference, state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the opposition was running a malicious campaign over the issue.

The opposition CPI(M) and Congress have been organising massive rallies, protesting the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd's decision to install smart meters.

"I appeal to the people not to get misguided by the malicious campaign against smart meters. We vehemently condemned the role of opposition parties on this," Bhattacharjee said.

The power utility has decided to install 6 lakh smart meters, and 95,987 have already been installed, he said.

Claiming that the smart meters give accurate readings, he said such devices have also been installed in states like Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Nagaland.

"A task force has been set up to address any kind of problem after the installation of smart meters. Besides, a helpline has also been put in place to address complaints," he said.

Bhattacharjee said the government will certainly take corrective measures if any consumer faces problems after the installation of smart meters.

