New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions organised a mega camp under the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The Campaign is a key initiative under the Government's vision of Digital Empowerment of Pensioners, aligned with the Digital India and Ease of Living missions.

During the Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0, a Mega Camp is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications at Tagore Hall, Paldi, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. The Secretary of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, along with senior officials from the Department, will visit the camp.

The Mega Camp aims to assist pensioners in submitting their Life Certificates through various digital modes. UIDAI will provide support for Aadhaar record updation, wherever required and address any related technical issues.

The DLC Campaign 4.0 aims to reach two crore pensioners across more than 2,000 cities and towns through a saturation-based outreach approach. The Campaign emphasises the use of Aadhaar-based Face Authentication technology, enabling pensioners to submit their Life Certificates conveniently without requiring biometric devices. Special focus is being given to super senior and differently-abled pensioners through India Post Payments Bank's (Department of Posts) doorstep DLC service.

Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat address (November 24, 2024) and Constitution Day address (26th November, 2024), highlighted how Digital India initiatives like the Digital Life Certificate have simplified the pension process for senior citizens across the country.

The campaign brings together all major stakeholders, including Banks, India Post Payments Bank, Department of Telecommunications, UIDAI, MeitY, NIC, and Pensioners' Welfare Associations in Gujarat, namely Kendriya Nivrutta Karmachari Mandal, Baroda Central Pensioners' Association and Posts and Telegraphs and Other Central Govt.

The Pensioners' Association aims to work collaboratively to achieve digital inclusion for pensioners. The DLC Portal provides real-time monitoring of DLC generation by various agencies.

Interactive sessions of the Secretary (P and PW) and the Controller General of Communications Accounts with pensioners are scheduled during the Mega Camp. It is expected that approximately 2000 pensioners from various Departments and organisations will attend the Mega Camp at Ahmedabad.

As part of the Nationwide DLC Campaign 4.0, camps will be organised across 82 cities and 107 locations in Gujarat, covering various districts and subdivisions. A total of 107 Nodal Officers will participate in these camps to ensure the smooth conduct of activities across all locations.

The Department remains committed to ensuring the ease of living and digital empowerment of pensioners through sustained reforms and technology-driven initiatives, such as the Digital Life Certificate Campaign. (ANI)

