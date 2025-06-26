New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Department of Telecom has proposed changes in cyber security rules to curb fraudulent activities that are carried out using mobile phone numbers.

The draft cyber security rules published on June 24 proposed to create a new platform for phone number validation and also includes those entities that use phone numbers to identify customers like banks using phone numbers for UPI transactions.

The new mechanism will involve a "MNV platform" that will enable validation by authorised entities and licensees to check whether a mobile number used by an enterprise or users are present in the database of an authorised entity or licensee.

The new cyber security rules have terms for entities that use phone numbers to identify customers or their transactions as “telecommunication identifier user entity" (TIUE).

The new rule recommends a price of Rs 1.5 per request for status validation of a mobile number in the database of telecom operated by an entity authorised by centre or state governments.

Any other entity will need to pay Rs 3 per request for mobile number validation after the new amendments are in place.

DoT has sought comments from interested parties on the draft within 30 days of its publication.

The new rules give more power to government authorised agencies or law enforcement agencies to collect details of transactions carried out by a person from non-telecom entities as well.

According to sources, a bank has already started a pilot project to test the new mechanism, where it can flag a number that has been involved in fraudulent transactions.

The flagged number will be deactivated for a period of 90 days. The history of the number will automatically get deleted after 90 days so that an individual who procures the same number after 90 days is not impacted.

