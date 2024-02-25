Palghar, Feb 25 (PTI) A 20-year-old man absconding since May last year in a case of murder of two persons has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

On May 17, 2023, Raunak Anjani Tiwari and Kishan Sanjay Jha, both aged 18, were killed while another person, Shivam Omprakash Mishra, was injured in the incident at Shirdi Nagar in Nalla Sopara area here, Achole police station's senior inspector Balasaheb Pawar said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Crowd, Says 'Youth Would Not Use Mobiles 12 Hours a Day if There Was No Unemployment' (Watch Videos).

The police found partly burnt bodies of the deceased who also had head injuries. The two deceased and Mishra were friends.

The police suspected Mishra's role in the killing of the two persons and kept a tab on him even while he was being treated at a hospital, the official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: BJP To Launch 'Labharthi' Campaign To Connect With Welfare Scheme Beneficiaries in State Today.

He had applied for a pre-arrest bail which was rejected by the court as the police presented a strong case against him. Since the rejection of his bail plea, Mishra went missing and the police launched a search for him, the official said.

The police probe team worked on various leads, including CCTV footage of the crime spot and technical and intelligence inputs and nabbed Mishra from Nalla Sopara on Saturday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)