New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Scientists from Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) have submitted a draft action plan for the conservation and management of Avifauna in Delhi-NCR to the forest department.

The draft plan is a part of Visionary Perspective Plan (VPP), a brainchild of SACON, which seeks to address issues related to ecology and habitats of birds, officials said.

SACON has started developing a state-level action plan (SAP) for 17 states including Delhi-NCR this year.

The main objective of the SAP of Delhi-NCR is to identify conservation issues and management priorities for avifauna, and their habitats, ecosystem, and landscapes.

