New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Preventing further growth of unauthorised colonies and development of urban villages within two years of the notification of the Master Plan for Delhi 2041 are some of the proposals laid down in the draft of the plan.

The draft, which is now placed in the public domain for objections and suggestions from the citizens, facilitates Delhi's development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development over the next 20 years. It is prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The plan says "settlement-level improvements" will be required to make all parts of the unauthorised colonies accessible for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders.

It also says the agencies concerned and the landowners shall ensure the protection of their lands within the land-pooling areas and other vacant lands in the city to prevent further growth of the unauthorised colonies and unauthorised construction activity of any kind.

Talking about urban villages, it says these have emerged as "islands of unplanned growth in the city".

"They have similar issues to unauthorised colonies and have emerged as major hubs of rental housing. Many of the urban villages are also of heritage importance and will need a mix of regeneration and conservation strategies. Specific regulations for development and regeneration of urban villages shall be formulated by the DDA within two years of the notification of this plan," it says.

Touching upon the issue of housing for urban poor, the proposal says slums or JJ clusters on the tenable sites shall be improved through in-situ slum rehabilitation or area improvement schemes.

"Relocation shall be considered only in case the underlying site is untenable," it says.

It also says the resettlement colonies are facing issues of accessibility, lack of adequate services and poor quality of construction and dilapidation, and shall be taken up for regeneration.

