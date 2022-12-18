New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) To prevent waterlogging and flooding during monsoon near Delhi's IGI airport, a drainage project has been undertaken to channelise water to the Najafgarh drain, according to an official statement.

The 2.5-km-long airport drain project, being executed by the Delhi Development authority, will require 72,000 CuM of earth removal out of which 8,200 CuM has been removed so far, it said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued strict instructions to officials to finish the construction by May 20 and warned against any laxity, according to the statement said.

The authority is also creating five water bodies in the Dwarka region that will be used for storing overflowing rainwater during monsoon, it said.

Once completed these water bodies will have a total storage capacity of 1.22 lakh CuM, preventing flooding and waterlogging, the statement said.

The project was stuck for the last two years due to pending permissions for tree cutting or translocation from the Delhi government, it said.

The statement said after permission for tree translocation was given, work on the airport drain started on November 20.

Saxena inspected the construction site at Dwarka Sector – 8 on Sunday and directed officials to increase manpower and other resources to complete work at the earliest.

He also inspected the sites for the water bodies and asked officials to complete digging and dredging by next month, it added.

The existing two drains at the airport have proven insufficient for discharging huge amounts of water during monsoon.

This has often resulted in severe waterlogging in and around the airport, causing disruption and cancellation of flights for several days and major inconvenience to passengers.

Heavy waterlogging has even forced closure of the airport on several occasions in the past and flooding in adjoining Dwarka Sector-8 that houses several prominent government organisations.

During the Saxena's visits to Dwarka, residents also complained of crippling waterlogging in several areas.

