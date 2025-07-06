Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 6 (PTI) A special syndicate meeting, convened at the Kerala University, on Sunday witnessed dramatic scenes as pro-Left members tried to raise the matter of the recent suspension of the registrar out of agenda.

Though the syndicate members reportedly claimed that they cancelled the suspension of Registrar K S Anil Kumar, Vice Chancellor in-Charge Ciza Thomas said no such action was taken as she declined their request to discuss the matter and dissolved the meeting.

Thomas, who came out after calling off the meeting, told reporters outside that the special syndicate meeting was convened based on the request of 16 members.

She said the agenda of the meeting was to finalise the statement of facts on the suspension of the registrar as the matter comes before the High Court on Monday.

Thomas, who holds the temporary charge of the vice chancellor in the absence of VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, said copies of all related documents in this regard were distributed based on the request of syndicate members.

She said when they demanded a discussion on the matter, she declined it, saying that it was subjudice as the matter is under the consideration of the court.

Thomas said when the members went ahead with their demand to discuss the matter and cancel the suspension of the registrar, she dissolved the special syndicate meeting and walked out of it.

When reporters asked about the Left syndicate member's reported claim that they cancelled the suspension of the registrar, she said it does not have any legal validity.

"If the chair dissolves the meeting and walks out of it, it does not have any legal validity. That is what I understand," she said.

On the continuation of the syndicate meeting under the chairmanship of a senior member after the VC called it off, Ciza Thomas said it was not a syndicate meeting but just a casual conversation between the members.

A senior counsel would represent the VC when the registrar suspension case comes up for hearing at High Court on Monday, she added.

The syndicate members were yet to come on record saying that the special meeting passed the resolution and cancelled the suspension of the registrar.

Registrar Anil Kumar was suspended on July 2 by Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private programme, attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed.

The High Court on Friday asked the Registrar, who was suspended recently, how 'Bharat Mata' can be a religious symbol and how putting up a portrait of the same can be a law and order problem.

The queries were posed by Justice N Nagaresh to Kumar, during the hearing of his plea challenging the suspension.

Declining Kumar's interim plea to stay his suspension, the court asked the petitioner, "How 'Bharat Mata' a religious symbol? What was the provocative photograph and on putting it up on display, what law and order problem was going to occur in Kerala?"

