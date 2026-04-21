Domestic gold prices (gold rates) in India witnessed a marginal decline on Tuesday, April 21, as global market fluctuations and a strengthening U.S. dollar weighed on the precious metal. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold fell by INR 100 to INR 1,55,280 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold saw a similar dip, trading at INR 1,42,340 per 10 grams. Despite the slight daily drop, gold remains near its monthly highs as investors navigate shifting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, April 21, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities As of Today, April 21, 2026

Gold prices often vary across Indian cities due to local market demand, transportation costs, and state-specific taxes. Today’s rates for 10 grams of gold are as follows:

Gold Rate Today, April 21, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,42,490 INR 1,55,430 Mumbai INR 1,42,340 INR 1,55,280 Chennai INR 1,42,990 INR 1,55,990 Ahmedabad INR 1,42,390 INR 1,55,330 Kolkata INR 1,42,340 INR 1,55,280 Bengaluru INR 1,42,340 INR 1,55,280 Hyderabad INR 1,42,340 INR 1,55,280 Jaipur INR 1,42,490 INR 1,55,430 Pune INR 1,42,340 INR 1,55,280 Noida INR 1,42,490 INR 1,55,430 Gurugram INR 1,42,490 INR 1,55,430 Ghaziabad INR 1,42,490 INR 1,55,430 Lucknow INR 1,42,490 INR 1,55,430 Bhopal INR 1,42,390 INR 1,55,330 Jodhpur INR 1,42,540* INR 1,55,480* Srinagar INR 1,42,630* INR 1,55,570*

Understanding Gold Purity and Hallmarking

For consumers looking to purchase jewellery this week, experts recommend checking for the BIS Hallmark.

24-Carat (99.9 per cent Purity): Primarily used for investment in coins and bars.

Primarily used for investment in coins and bars. 22-Carat (91.6 per cent Purity): The standard for most intricate jewellery due to its durability.

The standard for most intricate jewellery due to its durability. 18-Carat (75 per cent Purity): Typically used for diamond-studded ornaments. Silver Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Market Trends and Influencing Factors

The current cooling of gold prices follows a sharp rally earlier in April. Analysts point toward a "wait-and-watch" approach by investors as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains a cautious stance on interest rates. A stronger dollar typically makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, leading to a temporary slowdown in demand. Locally, the upcoming wedding season and the approach of Akshaya Tritiya in May are expected to provide a floor for prices, as physical demand in India historically surges during these periods.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).