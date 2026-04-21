Domestic gold prices (gold rates) in India witnessed a marginal decline on Tuesday, April 21, as global market fluctuations and a strengthening U.S. dollar weighed on the precious metal. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, the price of 24-carat gold fell by INR 100 to INR 1,55,280 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold saw a similar dip, trading at INR 1,42,340 per 10 grams. Despite the slight daily drop, gold remains near its monthly highs as investors navigate shifting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Scroll down to check the gold rate today, April 21, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities As of Today, April 21, 2026
Gold prices often vary across Indian cities due to local market demand, transportation costs, and state-specific taxes. Today’s rates for 10 grams of gold are as follows:
Gold Rate Today, April 21, 2026
|City
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,42,490
|INR 1,55,430
|Mumbai
|INR 1,42,340
|INR 1,55,280
|Chennai
|INR 1,42,990
|INR 1,55,990
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,42,390
|INR 1,55,330
|Kolkata
|INR 1,42,340
|INR 1,55,280
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,42,340
|INR 1,55,280
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,42,340
|INR 1,55,280
|Jaipur
|INR 1,42,490
|INR 1,55,430
|Pune
|INR 1,42,340
|INR 1,55,280
|Noida
|INR 1,42,490
|INR 1,55,430
|Gurugram
|INR 1,42,490
|INR 1,55,430
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,42,490
|INR 1,55,430
|Lucknow
|INR 1,42,490
|INR 1,55,430
|Bhopal
|INR 1,42,390
|INR 1,55,330
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,42,540*
|INR 1,55,480*
|Srinagar
|INR 1,42,630*
|INR 1,55,570*
Understanding Gold Purity and Hallmarking
For consumers looking to purchase jewellery this week, experts recommend checking for the BIS Hallmark.
- 24-Carat (99.9 per cent Purity): Primarily used for investment in coins and bars.
- 22-Carat (91.6 per cent Purity): The standard for most intricate jewellery due to its durability.
- 18-Carat (75 per cent Purity): Typically used for diamond-studded ornaments. Silver Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.
Market Trends and Influencing Factors
The current cooling of gold prices follows a sharp rally earlier in April. Analysts point toward a "wait-and-watch" approach by investors as the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains a cautious stance on interest rates. A stronger dollar typically makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, leading to a temporary slowdown in demand. Locally, the upcoming wedding season and the approach of Akshaya Tritiya in May are expected to provide a floor for prices, as physical demand in India historically surges during these periods.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).