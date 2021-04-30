New Delhi, April 30: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is arranging big size oxygen cylinders in order to meet the "urgent requirement of oxygen" across the country amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed on Friday.

"To meet the urgent requirement of oxygen in various parts of the country, the DRDO is arranging big size oxygen cylinders for fulfilling requirements of different hospitals," Singh said in a tweet. COVID-19 Surge in India: First Emergency Coronavirus Relief Supplies Arrive in Delhi From United States(Watch Video).

He further informed that the agency on Thursday handed over 75 such cylinders to the Delhi government.

The defence minister informed in another tweet that each of these cylinders can store 10,000 litres of oxygen.

"These cylinders are of 80 litres water capacity each and can be pressurized up to 130 bar. Each of these cylinders can store 10,000 litres of oxygen."

Singh further assured sending some capacity cylinders to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) on Friday.

"40 cylinders of the same capacity are being handed over to Cabinet Secretariat Officials for Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chhatarpur, Delhi," he tweeted.

An official press note read, "These cylinders are high-pressure seamless cylinders certified by Bureau of Indian Standards and approved by PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation), Government of India which have been specially airlifted from Vadodara, Gujarat."

It further stated that efforts are being made for arranging many more such cylinders for different hospitals.

