Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (PTI) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started implementing a project in Junput village in West Bengal to build a small test centre for the country's weapon systems, officials said on Thursday.

Junput, like Odisha's Chandipur which is known for its Integrated Test Range (ITR), is also situated by the Bay of Bengal.

An additional operation area is required as the existing ITR at Chandipur near Balasore has become saturated with work related to testing.

Since its inception, the DRDO has aimed at designing and developing state-of-the-art sensors, weapon systems, platforms and allied equipment in defence and security domains of land, air, sea, space and cyber, an official said.

"As timely trials of weapon systems are of paramount importance, a plan is being implemented for an additional operation area at Junput near Digha, about 70 kilometres from Chandipur," the DRDO official said.

Junput is also 177 km from Kolkata and 40 km from Digha, a popular sea resort town.

"Located in the coastal zone of West Bengal, this proposed site covers 8.73 acres of land and also meets the requisite safety norms. The project has got recommendations from the central and the West Bengal governments," the official said.

The test site also got approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

"According to the standard, while undergoing any flight test, DRDO always keeps the safety and tranquillity of humans and nature at utmost priority. All the people living in the vicinity of the test site should freely continue with their day-to-day activities.

"Further, DRDO ensures that its tests or trials do not impact the life of people, especially fishermen and farmers, dwelling in its surroundings," the official said.

