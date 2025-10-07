New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Special Staff of Delhi Police's South-East District and the Gurugram Crime Branch neutralised dreaded and wanted criminal Bhim Mahabahadur Jora in an armed encounter at Aastha Kunj Park, East of Kailash, during the intervening night of October 6 and 7, officials said.

According to DCP South-East Hemant Tiwari, acting on a secret tip-off about the movement of Jora, a joint team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Rajender Singh Dagar, In-charge, Special Staff, South-East District, and Inspector Narender Sharma, In-charge, Crime Branch, Gurugram. The operation was launched around midnight to intercept the accused.

"When the police team confronted him near Aastha Kunj Park, Jora opened indiscriminate fire, discharging six rounds in an attempt to flee. The police team retaliated, firing five rounds, during which the accused sustained bullet injuries. He was immediately shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him brought dead," said Tiwari.

The accused was identified as Bhim Mahabahadur Jora (39), son of Mahabahadur Jora, a resident of Lalpur, Kailali District, Nepal. He was wanted in connection with the armed dacoity and brutal murder of Dr. Paul in Jangpura, New Delhi, in May 2024. A cash reward of ₹50,000 had been announced for his arrest.

Police said Jora was a notorious interstate criminal involved in at least six cases of murder, dacoity, and burglary across Delhi, Gurugram, Gujarat, and Bengaluru. He was also wanted in a recent burglary at a BJP leader's residence in Gurugram and had been absconding for several months.

From his possession, police recovered one sophisticated automatic pistol, one live round, several empty cartridges, and a bag containing house-breaking tools.

Further investigation is underway to trace his associates and the network linked to his interstate criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police's West District team solved a house theft case by arresting four accused and recovering 156 grams of gold (worth ₹20 lakh) and ₹9.96 lakh in cash. (ANI)

