Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) The DRI officials on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao.

The arrested person is the son of a prominent hotelier and was allegedly a partner in gold smuggling involving the actress.

The businessman was produced before the special court for economic offences, which allowed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to keep him in its custody for five days.

The DRI seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport a week ago.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. The DGP-rank officer is Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

