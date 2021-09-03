New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The chief of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Balesh Kumar is among the three new members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs appointed on Friday, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of D P Nagendra Kumar, currently Principal Chief Commissioner, CGST, Bengaluru, Balesh Kumar, Principal Director General, DRI and Rajiv Talwar, Chief Commissioner, Nhava Sheva, Customs Zone II, Mumbai, as members CBIC, it said.

The CBIC under the Union finance ministry is the top policy making body for the customs and indirect taxes.

All three are Indian Revenue Service officers – Nagendra Kumar (1985-batch), Balesh Kumar (1987-batch) and Talwar (1988-batch).

