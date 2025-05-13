New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Specific intelligence developed by DRI indicated that High-end Luxury Cars were being imported by resorting to undervaluation to the extent of 50 per cent by mis-declaring the import value at the Indian ports of Import to evade the applicable Customs Duties, said a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

These Luxury Cars would first be transported to Dubai/Sri Lanka from USA/Japan, for the purpose of conversion from left to right-hand drive (RHD) and other modifications before being imported into India by mis-declaring the import value by using fabricated documents.

In regard to this, DRI has arrested one of the biggest importers involved in this commercial fraud, based in Hyderabad, who has imported 8 such high-end luxury cars involving customs duty evasion of more than Rs 7.0 Crores. The CJM Court, Ahmedabad has sent him to judicial custody.

In the investigation, it was ascertained that more than 30 Luxury Cars viz models like Hummer EV, Cadillac Escallade, Rolls-Royce, Lexus, Toyota Land Cruiser & Lincoln Navigator have been imported by using the above modus operandi.

The importers involved are based in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore & Delhi with estimated duty evasion of more than INR 25.0 Crores.

Other importers & actual users of the imported cars on whose behalf these cars were imported are under the scanner of DRI. (ANI)

