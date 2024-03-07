India News | DRI Intercepts Illegal Elephant Tusk Trade in Bengaluru; Seven Arrested

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a meticulously planned operation, the Directorate of Revenue (DRI) officers in Bengaluru have busted a syndicate's efforts to illicitly trade elephant tusks, classified under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Agency News ANI| Mar 07, 2024 06:18 AM IST
India News | DRI Intercepts Illegal Elephant Tusk Trade in Bengaluru; Seven Arrested

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): With the arrest of seven accused from the outskirts of Bengaluru, the Directorate of Revenue (DRI) officers here claimed to have busted a syndicate's efforts to illicitly trade elephant tusks.

The interception of three suspects in an autorickshaw on Wednesday led to the recovery of ivory tusks concealed in a large bag in their possession. Further swift action led to the arrest of four additional accomplices involved in facilitating the illegal trade, said the Ministry of Finance in a statement here.

The two elephant tusks, totaling 6.8 kg, were recovered and seized as per Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. The seven individuals have been arrested, according to the statement.

According to the statement, with the recent amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act effective from April 1, 2023, DRI officers, already at the vanguard of anti-smuggling and counter-trafficking efforts across international frontiers, have been granted enhanced powers to clamp down on the domestic illegal wildlife trade.

Leveraging these new provisions, DRI officers are proactively engaged in operations to intercept illicitly traded wildlife items.

In the fiscal year 2023-2024 alone, DRI units across India conducted six successful seizures of elephant tusks, collectively weighing 57.5 kilogrammes. These operations were conducted in Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, further demonstrating DRI's unwavering commitment to combating wildlife trafficking, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

