Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai, based on intelligence input, apprehended a Congo national attempting to smuggle narcotics into India via Mumbai Airport on Wednesday.

"On questioning, the passenger admitted to ingesting capsules containing narcotic drugs for smuggling into India. She was produced before the Honourable Magistrate and, as per the court order, was admitted to a nearby government hospital," officials said.

Cocaine-filled capsules were recovered, and the accused was arrested under the NDPS Act.

During medical procedures, the passenger purged 10 capsules containing 544 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs5.44 crore in the illicit market.

"The contraband was seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and the passenger was arrested under its provisions," DRI stated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

