Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai intercepted a male passenger, a Chadian national, who arrived from Addis Ababa on Friday, May 16, 2025, said officials.

During a personal search, officials discovered foreign-origin gold bars cleverly concealed within the heels of his slippers. The total weight of the seized gold was 4015 grams, valued at approximately Rs 3.86 crore.

In his voluntary statement, the passenger admitted to hiding the gold to evade Customs detection. The DRI seized the smuggled gold and arrested the individual under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, said officials. Further investigations are underway.

In April this year, a male Indian passenger carrying two kilograms of gold bars worth approximately Rs 1.91 crore was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi.

An official statement had said that the passenger arriving from Dubai to Delhi by flight number SG-6 on April 25 was intercepted based on profiling at the exit of the green channel.

Upon X-ray screening of the passenger's baggage, suspicious images were observed. A check on the DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) revealed no beep sound from the passenger. However, a detailed examination of the baggage resulted in the recovery of 2 kilograms of gold bars, it added.

The intercepted passenger (40), a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, was found carrying gold valued at approximately Rs 1.91 crores, the official said.

On April 8, an Iraqi national arriving from Baghdad was intercepted by Customs officers at Delhi's IGI Airport and seized 1203 grams of assorted yellow metal, silver-coated jewellery, suspected to be gold, from his possession. (ANI)

