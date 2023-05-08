Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 (ANI): One Indian national female passenger arriving from Malawi was arrested and heroin weighing 5.90 kg valued at Rs 41.3 crore was seized from her possession at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, the Customs officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the accused was arrested on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody.

"On the basis of specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted one female passenger, an Indian national arriving from Malawi to Hyderabad via Doha on May 7, 2023," the Customs Department said in a statement.

The officials informed that while examination of the checked-in baggage of the accused, 5.90 kg of creamy white powder granules in transparent packets, concealed within false cavities of the suitcase were recovered.

"Examination of the checked-in baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 5.90 kg of creamy white powder granules in transparent packets, concealed within false cavities of the suitcase. On testing with the narcotics field-testing kits, the substance tested positive for "Heroin", a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act, 1985," said the DRI officials.

"The seized NDPS substance, weighing 5.90 kg, is valued at approx Rs 41.3 crore in the illicit market. The substance was ingeniously concealed within false cavities in the checked-in suitcase," added the officials.

The officials further stated that the contraband has been seized and the passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

