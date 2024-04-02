Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): A 45-year-old man who was reportedly brutally beaten up by four people, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kochi on Monday.

The man Thottungal Parambil Vinod of Mullassery Canal Road who was employed as the driver of High Court Judge, Sathish Ninan was admitted to hospital after the reported assault.

Police had arrested four individuals for attempted murder after Vinod was attacked at his house in Ernakulam district on March 25.

According to reports, one of the accused threw a slipper at Vinod's German Shepherd dog who reportedly barked at them while they passed by his house. This led to a heated argument after which Vinod was reportedly restrained and roughed up by the four persons.

The victim was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a city hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The four accused are in judicial custody. (ANI)

