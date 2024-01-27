Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Several people were injured, including two minors, in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

They said that the driver sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The mishap took place in the Kakora area on Saturday evening.

Dr Mehmood Ahmed, Superintendent, GMC Hospital, told ANI, "An accident took place in the Kakora area. Seven injured people have reached the hospital. One of the injured, who is the driver, has sustained serious injuries. Two other injured are minors."

"Injured people are undergoing treatment. More people are feared to have been injured," he added. (ANI)

