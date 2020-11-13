Pune, Nov 13 (PTI) A driving instructor and his aide were arrested on Friday in Delhi by a team of Pune Police for allegedly robbing a woman IT professional here of cash and valuables worth Rs 1.80 lakh.

Rajesh Singh Mahi (39) and his aide Krishna Ram Bahadur Rana (35) had fled to Delhi after committing the crime on Tuesday, a police official said.

Also Read | #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.

Mahi, who knew the 35-year-old woman's father, was giving her driving lessons for the previous eight days, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Bachchan Singh.

On Tuesday morning, Mahi and Rana took the woman out for another driving lesson.

Also Read | Maharashtra’s Lonar Carter Lake gets Recognised as Ramsar Site; Shiv Sena Leader Aditya Thackeray Says the Site ‘Captivates Everyone’.

After driving around in NIBM, Undri and Pisoli areas they reached an isolated spot where the duo suddenly threatened the woman, tied her hands and gagged her, the DCP said.

They forced her to transfer Rs 40,000 through a mobile payment app, withdrew Rs 10,000 from an ATM from her account after forcing her to disclose the PIN, and also snatched away her gold jewelery before fleeing, he said.

"They were traced to the national capital. Today, a team of unit 5 of the crime branch apprehended them and they are being brought to Pune," DCP Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)